Arizona cannot get caught looking past BYU

After an emotional win at Arizona State on Saturday, Arizona has another challenging road game at BYU. With Texas Tech looming on Saturday in a critical game in the Big XII, Arizona needs to remain focused at BYU. BYU enters the game 11-1 at home this season. Arizona is 4-2 on the road.

The Marriott Center is one of the most difficult places to play at nationally. BYU was 17th nationally in 2024. The Cougars were 17th nationally drawing 225,875 fans in 16 games for an average of 14,117. BYU has won five of its last six, including four in a row after starting 1-3 in the Big XII.

The only home loss for BYU this season was 86-55 to Houston in their second Big XII game. BYU has good balance with six players averaging at least 8.0 points per game and with at least 10 starts. Arizona and BYU are pretty even in points per game and allowed. Arizona is 24th nationally averaging 82.8 PPG.

BYU is 41st nationally averaging 81.0 PPG. Arizona is 113th nationally permitting 69.3 PPG and BYU is 70th allowing 67.7 PPG. Houston is the only ranked team that has played at BYU this season. BYU also lost 95-85 to then number 23 Mississippi in San Diego in November.

The player Arizona has to watch or BYU is 6'5 junior guard Richie Saunders. Saunders is averaging 15.4 PPG and 4.2 rebounds on 51.2 percent from the field and 45.3 percent on three-point attempts. Expect to see K.J. Lewis on Sauders for the majority of the game. Either Caleb Love or Anthony Dell'Orso will likely start on Bradley.

Love is averaging 21.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent on threes over the past four games. BYU goes a bit deeper with 10 players receiving 10 minutes per game to nine for Arizona. Arizona's bench has been dominant in the last two games with a 61-17 advantage.

BYU is a good team Arizona cannot afford to look past. Arizona and BYU are both 15-6 entering the game on Tuesday night. Joe Lunardi has BYU as the third team out in his most recent ESPN Bracketology updated on Friday. A win on Tuesday sets up a huge game for Arizona on Saturday versus Texas Tech.