Arizona catcher Adonys Guzman named to College World All-Tournament team

Arizona catcher Adonys Guzman was named to the College World Series All-Tournament on Sunday. The CWS All-Tournament Team was named on Sunday after LSU swept Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three series. Arizona was eliminated from the CWS in two games with losses to Coastal Carolina and Louisville.

Guzman had five hits in nine at-bats with three runs scored, one home run and two runs batted in as Arizona lost 7-4 to Coastal Carolina and 8-3 to Louisville. Guzman was the only player named to the CWS All-Tournament Team whose team did not make the semifinals.

LSU led all teams with four players named to the CWS All-Tournament Team. Louisville had three players named to the CWS All-Tournament team, Arkansas two and Coastal Carolina one. LSU pitcher Kade Anderson is the 2025 CWS Most Outstanding Player.

Guzman finished the 2025 season with a .328 batting average, nine HRs, 44 RBIs, a .411 on-base percentage and a .496 slugging percentage. Guzman was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the Eugene Regional. In Eugene, Guzman hit .214 with one HR, two RBIs and a run scored.

Guzman had five hits in nine at-bats with three walks, one runs scored and two RBIs as Arizona won the final two games in the Chapel Hill Super Regional to advance to the College World Series. As a junior, Guzman is eligible for the 2025 Major League Baseball draft next month.

Guzman had a breakout season with Arizona after transferring from Boston College two years ago. In 22 games for Boston College in 2023, Guzman hit .239 with no HRs and seven RBIs. Guzman hit .265 with one HR and 17 RBIs in 39 games for Arizona during the 2024 season.

In 2025, Guzman was also named All-Big 12 honorable mention and a Buster Posey Award Semifinalist as the best catcher nationally. Guzman will be one of the most difficult players for Chip Hale and the Arizona staff to replace for its 2026 roster.