Arizona catcher Adonys Guzman selected in 5th round by Pittsburgh Pirates

Catcher Adonys Guzman was the fourth Arizona player selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. The Pittsburgh Pirates chose Guzman 144th overall in the fifth round on Monday. Arizona has matched its total of four drafted players in 2024.

Guzman slots in at $499,000. Guzman is the second catcher selected by Pittsburgh in the 2025 MLB Draft after they chose Easton Carmichael with the 82nd overall pick in the third round. In his second season with Arizona after transferring from Boston College, Guzman had a breakout 2025 season.

Guzman hit .328 with a .411 on-base percentage and .496 slugging percentage with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 44 runs batted in during the 2025 season. Guzman had career-high numbers across the board while also providing excellent defense

Guzman was the only Arizona played named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team

and he also was on the Eugene NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. In the CWS, Guzman was 5-9 with a HR and two RBIs.

Infielder Trey Snyder was the 144th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. Snyder currently plays for Port St. Lucie in the Class-A Florida State League. A .223 batting average in two seasons has kept Snyder from advancing as quickly as other players drafted as highly as he was.

The Bradenton Marauders are the Class-A team for Pittsburgh in the Florida State League. The Greensboro Grasshoppers are the High A team for Pittsburgh in the South Atlantic League. Guzman will almost definitely be assigned to Brandenton or Greensboro.

Guzman is the first Arizona catcher drafted since unanimous All-American Daniel Susac in 2022. Susac currently plays for the AAA Las Vegas Aviators in the Pacific Coast League. The four Arizona draftees equals the amount of Wildcats selected in the 2024 MLB Draft.