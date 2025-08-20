Arizona CB depth chart is mix of returnees and incoming transfers

Returning starters Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treydan Stukes top the depth chart for Arizona at cornerback. Texas transfer Jav'Vion Cole is the third projected starting CB for Arizona entering the 2025 season. Cornerback was clearly a goal for Arizona, adding transfers to the 2025 roster.

In addition to Cole, Arizona also added Ayden Garnes from West Virginia and Michael Dansby from San Jose State and JShawn Frausto-Ramos from Stanford at CB to the 2025 roster as transfers. Cole and Jones-Killebrew are projected as the outside CBs.

In the 4-2-5 defense played under new Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, versatility will be important. Frausto-Ramos has the ability to play CB, nickel and safety. Safety Genesis Smith also has the ability to play nickel, which would push Stukes outside.

At 6-2 and 200 pounds, Stukes provides Arizona with length and physicality at CB. Stukes has played in 40 games with 28 starts during his Arizona career. A torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee after four games in 2024 ended Stukes' season.

In his first season with Arizona after spending one year each with Louisville and Texas A&M, Groves-Killebrew had 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack and four pass breakups in 2024. Entering his fourth season, Groves-Killebrew provides Arizona with experience.

Cole and Dansby both played under Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State. Cole was limited to four games for Texas in 2024. In 2023 with San Jose State, Cole had 39 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four interceptions, 10.0 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Dansby had 70 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, five interceptions and 15 PBUs in three seasons at San Jose State. Dansby had his best season in 2024 with 37 tackles and a career-high seven PBUs. Dansby provides Arizona with an experienced player after playing 32 games at SJSU in three seasons as a significant contributor.

"The kid has a fire and competitive nature like no other." — Arizona cornerbacks coach Chip Viney, on freshman Gianni Edwards, who's the lightest player on the roster at a whopping 158 pounds — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 18, 2025

Garnes had 25 tackles and one pass defended in six games in 2024 for West Virginia before suffering a season-ending injury. Before playing for West Virginia, Garnes played for Football Championship Subdivision Duquesne.

Frausto-Ramos had 40 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 1.0 fumble recovery and 1.0 forced fumble in two seasons at Stanford. Depending on the website, Frausto-Ramos has been listed as a CB and safety. Frausto-Ramos will provide the Arizona secondary with versatility.

Arizona signed four CBs in the 2024 class. If Arizona stays healthy at CB, expect at least two or three of the freshmen to redshirt. Improving play in the secondary is critical for Arizona in 2025. Arizona was 103rd nationally in 2024 allowing 239.0 passing yards per game.