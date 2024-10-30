Arizona CB Tacario Davis named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis was named one of 15 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists on Tuesday. Davis was named the Jim Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week after he recorded seven tackles and five pass breakups as Arizona won 23-10 at Utah.
Davis has 29 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 pass breakup this season. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was held to two receptions for 17 yards versus Arizona earlier this month before leaving at halftime with an injury. Davis was the primary defender on Hunter.
Hunter is the only other Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist from the Big XII. Cornerbacks Darryl Lewis in 1990 and Antoine Cason in 2007 are the only Arizona players to win the Thorpe Award. Lewis had seven interceptions including returning two for TDs in 1990. Cason had 71 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack. 5.0 interceptions and two pick-sixes in 2007.
Davis is a long shot to win the Thorpe Award. The five passes defended Davis has on the season that all came versus Utah only ranks Davis 17th in the Big XII and outside of the top 100 nationally. Davis does not have big enough numbers produced during the 2024 season to impress Thorpe Award voters.
Davis finished second in the Pac 12 in 2023 with 16 passes defended. Several injuries in the Arizona secondary have made Davis more critical of a player in 2024. Safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes are out for the season. Arizona is 59th nationally allowing 214.8 passing yards per game.
Davis is currently 73rd on the Pro Football Focus 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. Pro Football Focus gives Davis a 67.5 grade for the season. That ranks 411th out of 803 CBs ranked by PFF in 2024. Davis has allowed 18 receptions on 37 targets without a TD in 2024 and has a 72.5 passer rating against from PFF.