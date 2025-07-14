Arizona CF Aaron Walton drafted significantly higher than projected

The Cleveland Guardians selected Arizona centerfielder Aaron Walton 66th overall in the competitive balance round B of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday. Cleveland selected Walton significantly higher than his projection of 161st by MLB. Com.

Walton was the first pick in the competitive balance round B and will slot in at $1,320,400. Cleveland selected Texas A&M OF Jace LaViolette in the first round and Tennessee shortstop Dean Curley in the second round ahead of Walton. Arizona beat Texas A&M and lost to Tennessee in Houston in February.

Walton transferred from Samford to Arizona for the 2025 season and hit .320 with a .589 slugging percentage and .437 on-base percentage and had 71 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in. Walton was an exceptional defender who shined in the super regional win at North Carolina.

The 66th player selected in the 2024 MLB Draft was shortstop Tyler Bell by the Tampa Bay Rays. Bell chose to play at Kentucky instead of signing with Tampa. Walton will likely play for the single-A Lynchburg Hillcats or High-A Lake County Captains.

☎️ Update your contact card: 1-216-BIG-WALT is calling!



Aaron Walton is Cleveland bound in the 2nd round! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/y3VphmQxV5 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) July 14, 2025

Cleveland drafted former Arizona pitcher Cam Walty in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft and after signing a year ago, he now plays for Lynchburg. Walton was named to the 2025 Eugene NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Cleveland drafted OFs with three of their five picks on Sunday. In addition to LaViolette and Walton, Cleveland chose Oklahoma State OF Nolan Schubart on Sunday. Arizona won two out of three versus Oklahoma State in April. Playing for two different programs in college should help Walton adapt to the minor leagues.

Walton showed the ability to adapt from Samford to Arizona as he moved up to a power conference in the Big XII in 2025. Walton was a key player for Arizona as the Wildcats won the Big XII Tournament, Eugene Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional on their way to the College World Series.