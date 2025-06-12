Arizona closer Tony Pluta named First-team All-American

Arizona closer Tony Pluta, who set the program record with his 14th save on Sunday in the Super Regional clinching game on Sunday versus North Carolina, was named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Pluta is the third Arizona player to be named a first-team All-American by the NCBWA and the second closer. Vince Vannelle, 5-3 with eight saves and a 2.78 earned run average, was named first-team All-American by the NCBWA in 2021. Vanelle has spent his entire career in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Pluta is 3-0 with a 1.26 ERA in 2025. Opponents have scored only twice against Pluta in 2025. Pluta has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances over 19.2 innings, allowing nine hits, with five walks and 20 strikeouts. Pluta has three saves in the postseason, including the Big XII Tournament.

Pluta was one of five relief pitchers named first-team All-Americans by the NCBWA with Dylan Volantis of Texas, RP Lucas Mahlstedt from Clemson, Gabe Craig from Baylor and Carson Ozmer of Alabama. Pluta is the only junior relief pitcher on the 2025 NCBWA All-American team.

In 28 appearances in 2025 over 35.2 innings, Pluta has allowed 22 hits, five earned runs (with four in one game versus grand canyon) seven walks, hit three batters, two doubles and no triples or home runs, with 34 strikeouts and a .183 opponent batting average.

Pluta earned a win and a save last weekend in the two Arizona wins to beat North Carolina in the final two games of the Chapel Hill Regional as the Wildcats advanced to their first College World Series since 2021. Pluta was previously named a 2025 Perfect Game Second Team All-American and second-team All-Big XII.

Pluta is the only All-American relief pitcher in the College World Series despite Texas being the second national seed and Clemson 11th. Clemson and Texas both lost in the NCAA Tournament regionals as hosts. Two of the five first-team All-American starting pitchers are in the College World Series.