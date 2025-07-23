Arizona closer Tony Pluta returning for senior season in 2026

Closer Tony Pluta is returning for his senior season, as announced by the Arizona baseball program social media accounts on Tuesday. Pluta earned the 2025 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association 2025 Stopper of the Year.

Pluta finished 3-0 with a 1.46 earned run average and an Arizona single-season record 14 saves in 2025. In 37.0 innings, Pluta allowed 28 hits with seven walks and 34 strikeouts. The only extra base hits Pluta allowed during the 2025 season were three doubles.

Plutla enters the 2026 season with 16 career saves. Pluta needs 13 saves to tie the Arizona record of 29 set by Jason Stoffel from 2007-09. Pluta received more innings and responsibility in each of his three seasons with Arizona. In each of his three seasons with Arizona, Pluta has improved.

Pluta returns to Arizona after not being selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Arizona pitchers Julian Tonghini and Hunter Alberini were the only Arizona pitchers selected in the 2025 MLB Draft. Arizona is still waiting to see if several other draft-eligible juniors who were not selected will return in 2026.

Pluta will have a new catcher to throw to in 2026 after Adonys Guzman was a fifth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft. The Arizona starting rotation will return freshman Smith Bailey and sophomore Owen Kramkowski in 2026.

Arizona lost six pitchers to the 2025 transfer portal and brought in four to add to the 2026 roster. Collin McKinney is expected to return for Arizona after beginning the season as the Friday night starter before being moved to the bullpen in his final two appearances.

With Bailey and Kramkowski at the top of the rotation and Pluta anchoring the bullpen, Arizona should be able to rely on its pitching in 2026. The Wildcats will attempt to make consecutive College World Series appearances for the first time in 40 years when head coach Chip Hale played for the Wildcats.