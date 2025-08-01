Arizona coaches detail Noah Fifita's experience at Manning Passing Academy

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita attending the Manning Passing Academy this summer was discussed by head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Seth Doege when they met with reporters this week.

Fifita was one of 27 QBs that attended the 2025 Manning Passing Academy in its 29th year. Other notable QBs that attended the 2025 Manning Passing Academy were the eponymous Arch Manning of Texas, Arizona State QB Sam Levitt and former Arizona signee Demond Williams.

Brennan and Doege both stated the experience Fifita gained at the Manning Passing Academy will help Fifita validate that he can throw as well as anyone nationally. Fifita received another validation this week when he was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

Brennan and Doege both spoke to Fifita about attending the Manning Passing Academy. The experience working with the other QBs should help Fifita grow during the 2025 season. Fifita will attempt to have a redemptive season after throwing 18 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 2024.

"I think it's really, really an incredible honor that he was invited and I think just talking to him, the experience is exciting because when you go through that, you realize that you get to yourself head-to-head with these other players. And I think for Noah, I think it was validation that I throw it just as good as all these other guys, all these other players that everyone's talking about. I rip it just as good as them because he does."

The above were Brennan's comments about Fifita attending the Manning Passing Academy. Fifita had 25 TDs and six interceptions as a redshirt freshman during the 2023 season when Arizona went 10-3. After Arizona was 4-8 in 2024, hopefully attending the Manning Passing Academy will boost Fifita's confidence entering the 2025 season.

"It was big for me going to the Peyton Manning Passing Academy when I was his age. When he got in there, we had a little discussion because he's such a good teammate. He's like, "Hey, coach...I'm going to miss days to go to this camp. You're going right. We're good....You're an everyday dude.,..you're going to that camp." And here's why. Because you're going to go to that camp...every now and then, it's good for your confidence togo see the best in the country at his level, at his age and you go throw next to him and then you come back and you're like, "Yeah, it's on now."

Doege attended the 2011 Manning Passing Academy and was roommates with former Arizona QB Nick Foles. Doege became the starter for Texas Tech after attending the Manning Passing Academy and completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,004 yards, 28 TDs and 10 interceptions.

In addition to Foles, Jayden DeLaura and Khalil Tate are among the former Arizona QBs to participate at the Manning Passing Academy. Longtime NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay said of Fifita, "Did he jump out at MPA! Really good zip during the drills." The 2025 season is a pivotal one for Fifita.