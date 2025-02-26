Arizona coaching staff changing again with Duane Akina leaving for Texas

Duane Akina is leaving Arizona after his third stint in Tucson. It has been widely reported Akina is returning to Texas to become the secondary coach with the Longhorns. Akina returned to Arizona in 2023 as the Senior Defensive Assistant/Secondary coach under Jedd Fisch.

Akina was elevated to Defensive Coordinator when Arizona hired Brent Brennan to replace Fisch as head coach in 2024. Akina first came to Arizona as the defensive backs coach on the inaugural staff under Dick Tomey in 1987 where remained through 2000. Akina was also the offensive coordinator from 1992-95.

Texas hired Akina for his first stint in Austin as the Defensive Backs coach where he remained through 2013. Arizona still has Chip Viney as the cornerbacks coach with spring practice beginning on March 18. With three weeks remaining until spring practice starts, Brennan has time to find a replacement for Akina.

The new defensive backs coach to work with Viney will have safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith and nickleback Treydan Stukes returning to Arizona after they initially entered the transfer portal. Arizona also added three transfer CBs to its 2025 roster, including projected starter Ja'Vion Cole from Texas.

For the folks critical of Arizona's culture following Duane Akina's departure, I'd hold off on judgement for now.



Akina has history with Texas/Johnny Nansen and the Longhorns are a CFP team with deep pockets.



If Akina went back to Stanford, that's a different story. https://t.co/CyfpHObNLr — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 25, 2025

One name to watch could be Willamette head coach Aric Williams who was the CBs coach at San Jose State from 2018 through 2021 under Brennan. Brennan could also choose to go in a different direction and hire an assistant coach for another position. Arizona elevated Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator for 2025.

Gonzales will remain as the Arizona linebackers coach. Joe Salave'a returned to Arizona as the defensive line coach after two seasons at Miami. Salave'a played at Arizona from 1994 through 1997 and previously coached Arizona in 2011. Akina is replacing Terry Joseph who was hired by the New Orleans Saints as a defensive assistant.