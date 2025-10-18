Arizona Comeback Attempt Falls Short With Houston Walk-Off Field Goal

Arizona rallied from a 28-14 deficit entering the fourth quarter to tie the game, but lost 31-28 when Ethan Sanchez of Houston made a 41-yard game-winning field goal on the last play. The Wildcats started fast with touchdowns on their first two drives, but did not score again until the fourth quarter.

Arizona was shredded on the ground for the second consecutive game. A week after allowing 258 yards on 51 carries to BYU, Houston ran 45 times for 232 yards. Running back Dean Connors finished with 20 carries for 100 yards and quarterback Connor Weigman had 14 carries for 98 yards and a TD.

Arizona QB Noah Fifita had a career best completion percentage when he has at least five attempts in a game. Fifita completed 24 passes in 26 attempts for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fifita also moved into third place for passing yards in Arizona history.

Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey had one reception for a 70-yard TD on the third play of the game and a three yard rushing score on his only carry in the fourth quarter to get Arizona within 28-21. Six different Arizona players had at least 30 yards from scrimmage.

The game began quickly with Arizona scoring on its first two drives and Houston scoring on its first possession of the game. Arizona had a chance to take the lead going into the end of the first half. Arizona was stopped on fourth and one from the Houston 31-yard line.

Houston followed its stop of Arizona with a nine-play TD drive in 1:20 to take a 21-14 lead entering halftime. Weigman completed a 15-yard TD pass to tight end Tanner Koziol to put Houston in front. Weigman completed 16 passes in 23 attempts for 164 yards and three TDs.

Amare Thomas had four receptions for 69 yards and the other two TD receptions for Houston. Javin Whatley led Arizona with seven receptions for 42 yards, and the 70 receiving yards by Spivey topped the Wildcats. Ismail Madhi led Arizona with 42 rushing yards.

Arizona heads into its second bye week before playing at Colorado on November 1. Colorado has a bye this week and plays at Utah next week. The Buffaloes are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big XII. Arizona is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big XII.