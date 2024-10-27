Arizona comeback falls short versus West Virginia
Arizona had a stagnant offense for three quarters before a late rally fell short in a 31-26 loss to West Virginia. The Wildcats had a chance to get the ball back, but West Virginia converted twice on third down before running out the clock. Arizona had 148 yards in the fourth quarter after only generating 238 through the first three quarters.
Tetairoa McMillan carries Arizona offensively after two mediocre games. McMillan finished with 10 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown. McMillan had three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Arizona finished with 386 total yards.
Noah Fifita continued to rely on McMillan. Fifita was 21-32 for 294 yards two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fifita was seven of 14 for 133 yards and one TD in the fourth quarter. Arizona did not do enough offensively through the first three quarters.
West Virginia took control of the game on the first drive. The Mountaineers had a 12 play, 48-yard opening drive in 6:51 that culminated in a Matt Hayes 45-yard field goal. Arizona drove to the West Virginia 19 on its first possession, but a Quali Conley fumble gave the Mountaineers the ball.
West Virginia went 10 plays and 81 yards in 5:51 finished with a Leighton Bechdel 14 yard TD run on his only carry of the game to extend the lead to 10-0. The Arizona turnover flipped the game, giving West Virginia a two score lead. That made Arizona have to play from behind the entire game.
Arizona answered on the next drive with a Conley one-yard TD cutting the deficit to 10-7. West Virginia answered with a TD on their next drive to go in front 17-7. Arizona and West Virginia each punted on their next possessions and the score remained 17-7 entering halftime.
On their first drive of the second half West Virginia converted twice on fourth down. That included a 20-yard C.J. Donaldson TD run to extend the West Virginia lead to 24-7. After a pair of punts, Fifita completed a 23-yard TD pass to tight end Sam Olson to cut the deficit to 24-13 after Tyler Loop missed the point after.
West Virginia always seemed to have an answer when they needed a score. Nicco Marchiol completed a 54-yard TD pass to Traylon Ray to extend the West Virginia lead to 31-13. Fifita had a 34-yard TD pass to McMillan on the penultimate Arizona drive and a three-yard run on their final drive to cut the deficit to 31-26.
West Virginia got the ball back with 4:35 remaining and converted two third downs to run out the clock. Arizona was outgained 401-386. Conley had 16 carries for 72 yards and one TD. The Arizona offense is too dependent on Conley, Fifita and McMillan. Arizona plays at Central Florida with a 12:30 Mountain Standard Time Kickoff next Saturday/