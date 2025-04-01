Arizona commit Koa Peat and target Brayden Burries in McDonald's AA Game

Forward Koa Peat who committed to Arizona on Thursday and combo guard Brayden Burries, both five-star prospects, are playing in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. The boys' game will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN.

Burries, who is from Eastvale, California, Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Peat from Gilbert, Perry are both playing for the West team in the McDonald's All-American Game. Peat is the ninth-ranked player in the 2025 ESPN 100 and Burries is ninth.

Peat will be the 22nd Arizona signee to play in the McDonald's All-American Game. Arizona has had seven McDonald's All-Americans transfer to the program. Burries would be the 23rd signee and 30th overall player for Arizona to participate in the McDonald's All-American game if he signs with the Wildcats.

Chase Budinger in 2006 who shared it with Kevin Durant an Aaron Gordon in 2013 are the only future Arizona players who won the McDonald's Game MVP. Burries is one of five guards on the 2025 West team an Peat is one of six forwards.

If Burries signs with Arizona, the Wildcats will have two players in the McDonald's All-American Game since shooting guard Josh Green and point guard Nico Mannion in the 2019 game. Green and Mannion played one season with Arizona before leaving for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Peat is the second-highest ranked forward on the 2025 McDonald All-American West Roster behind A.J. Dybantsa who is the number one player inn the 2025 class and a BYU signee. Burries is the third highest ranked guard in the 2025 class on the West roster behind Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr.

Peterson is the second-ranked player in the 2025 class and Brown is eighth. Dybantsa, Brown and Peterson will be the players to watch in front of Burries and Peat to see how much playing time they receive and how they perform throughout the game.