Arizona competing with Cal and Oregon for 3-star DL because of Joe Salave'a

Three-star 2026 defensive lineman Nemyah Telona told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports that since Joe Salave'a was hired by Arizona, he is recruiting the three-star prospect hard. Huffman stated Arizona, California and Oregon in the recruitment of Telona.

The recruitment of Telona by Arizona, California and Oregon is very different now than when the three programs were Pac 10 and 12 rivals. Salave'a was hired by Arizona in January after being on the staff at Miami in the last three years and at Oregon with Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal from 2017-21.

Salave'a helped Miami develop 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Mario Cristobal. After a 12-year NFL playing career, Salave'a coached at San Jose State in 2008 and 2009 with Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and spent the 2011 season as the DL coach in Tucson.

Greg Biggins a National Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports stated Telona projects as a defensive tackle who can play the nose in a 3-4 defense or a true interior lineman in a 4-3. Arizona currently plays a 4-3. Danny Gonzales is the new Arizona defensive coordinator in 2025 and will remain as the linebackers coach.

"Since coach Joe (Salave'a) got to Arizona, he's been recruiting me heavily...He's a great person and he's got proof to show what he's done with the players who've gone to the NFL. He's great with technique and development." 2026 Defensive tackle Nemyah Telona

Biggins also said Telona "gets off the ball really well, has heavy hands and does a really nice job disengaging from an opposing blocker and making a play." Telona needs to improve his lateral mobility but "has all the physical tools to develop in to an NFL player down the road" per Biggins.

Arizona currently has commitments from three-star prospects, wide receiver Hamisi Juma, interior offensive lineman Michael Langi and linebacker Dash Fifita (brother of Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita) in the 2026 class. The 2026 Arizona class is currently 51st in the 247Sports rankings.