Arizona completes the 3-game series sweep at Houston

Arizona scored five runs in the top of the first inning and was never seriously threatened in an 8-3 win at Houston on Sunday, earning a sweep of the three-game series. Miranda Stoddard had a dominant performance hitting and pitching to lead Arizona to the win.

Stoddard had two hits in three at-bats with two runs scored and five runs batted in that included a grand slam. In the circle, Stoddard pitched four innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts after relieving Saya Swain, who gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Kaiah Altmeyer gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a single that scored Regan Shockey. Stoddard hit the grand slam after walks to Sydney Stewart and Devyn Netz loaded the bases. Houston scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. Bethany Aguilar had an RBI single and Houston scored its second run on a wild pitch.

Arizona scored single runs in the third, fourth (on a Stewart HR) and sixth innings to extend the lead to 8-2. Brooke Wells hit a HR for Houston in the ninth inning before Aissa Silver got the last out to earn the win on Sunday and the three-game series sweep.

Six Arizona players had hits on Sunday. Shockey was the only Wildcat other than Stoddard to have multiple hits on Sunday. Ryan Maddox relieved Stoddard and pitched two scoreless innings before she was replaced by Swain in the seventh.

Arizona improved to 42-10 overall and 16-7 in the Big XII. Arizona will be the second seed in the Big XII tournament in Oklahoma City and play their first game on Thursday at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time against the winner of the first round game between the seventh and 10th seeds, who play on Wednesday.