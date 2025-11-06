Zona Zealots
Fansided

Arizona Consensus Bowl Projections Has a Familiar Name Attached to it

The consensus bowl projections for Arizona have a familiar name attached to it.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Consensus projections for Arizona are for the Wildcats to play in The LA Bowl hosted by Gronk against San Diego State on December 13. Playing in the L.A. Bowl would be a reunion for Arizona Ring of Honoree, former Wildcat tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is part of the title sponsorship as the host.

Athlon Sports, Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, the College Football News and On3 all project Arizona to play San Diego State in the L.A. Bowl. CBS Sports projects Arizona to play Iowa in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix and USA Today predicts the Wildcats against SMU in the Sun Bowl on December 31.

Arizona has never played in the L.A. Bowl or in a bowl game against San Diego State. Arizona has 11 wins and six losses all-time against San Diego State. The last game between the Aztecs and Wildcats was a 38-20 Arizona win at San Diego State in the 2022 season opener.

Arizona has won five of the last six games versus San Diego State. The only San Diego State win over Arizona in their last six games in the series was a 38-14 victory in Tucson in 2021. San Diego State beat Arizona 8-0 in the first meeting in 1931.

Media Outlet

Bowl

Location

Opponent

Date

Athlon Sports

L.A. Bowl

Los Angeles

San Diego State

December 13

Kyle Bonagura-ESPN

L.A. Bowl

Los Angeles

San Diego State

December 13

Mark Schlabach-ESPN

L.A. Bowl

Los Angeles

San Diego State

December 13

CBS Sports

Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Iowa

December 26

College Football News

L.A. Bowl

Los Angeles

San Diego State

December 13

On3

L.A. Bowl

Los Angeles

San Diego State

December 13

USA Today

Sun Bowl

El Paso

SMU

December 31

Arizona has not played Iowa or SMU in a bowl game. Arizona has seven wins and six losses all-time series versus Iowa and has one victory and one defeat All-Time versus SMU. The Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes 34-27 in 2010 in their most recent meeting. SMU beat Arizona in Dallas in 1938 and the Wildcats won in Tucson in 1985.

Arizona earned its fifth 2025 win with a 52-17 victory at Colorado. The Wildcats need one win in their final four 2025 regular-season games to become bowl eligible. Arizona hosts Kansas in homecoming on Saturday, is at Cincinnati on November 15, returns home against Baylor on November 22 and is at Arizona State on November 29.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/Wildcats Football