Arizona Consensus Bowl Projections Has a Familiar Name Attached to it

Consensus projections for Arizona are for the Wildcats to play in The LA Bowl hosted by Gronk against San Diego State on December 13. Playing in the L.A. Bowl would be a reunion for Arizona Ring of Honoree, former Wildcat tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is part of the title sponsorship as the host.

Athlon Sports, Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, the College Football News and On3 all project Arizona to play San Diego State in the L.A. Bowl. CBS Sports projects Arizona to play Iowa in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix and USA Today predicts the Wildcats against SMU in the Sun Bowl on December 31.

Arizona has never played in the L.A. Bowl or in a bowl game against San Diego State. Arizona has 11 wins and six losses all-time against San Diego State. The last game between the Aztecs and Wildcats was a 38-20 Arizona win at San Diego State in the 2022 season opener.

Arizona has won five of the last six games versus San Diego State. The only San Diego State win over Arizona in their last six games in the series was a 38-14 victory in Tucson in 2021. San Diego State beat Arizona 8-0 in the first meeting in 1931.

Media Outlet Bowl Location Opponent Date Athlon Sports L.A. Bowl Los Angeles San Diego State December 13 Kyle Bonagura-ESPN L.A. Bowl Los Angeles San Diego State December 13 Mark Schlabach-ESPN L.A. Bowl Los Angeles San Diego State December 13 CBS Sports Rate Bowl Phoenix Iowa December 26 College Football News L.A. Bowl Los Angeles San Diego State December 13 On3 L.A. Bowl Los Angeles San Diego State December 13 USA Today Sun Bowl El Paso SMU December 31

Arizona has not played Iowa or SMU in a bowl game. Arizona has seven wins and six losses all-time series versus Iowa and has one victory and one defeat All-Time versus SMU. The Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes 34-27 in 2010 in their most recent meeting. SMU beat Arizona in Dallas in 1938 and the Wildcats won in Tucson in 1985.

Arizona earned its fifth 2025 win with a 52-17 victory at Colorado. The Wildcats need one win in their final four 2025 regular-season games to become bowl eligible. Arizona hosts Kansas in homecoming on Saturday, is at Cincinnati on November 15, returns home against Baylor on November 22 and is at Arizona State on November 29.