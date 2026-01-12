Arizona continues bolstering defense through Transfer Portal

Arizona continued to reinforce its 2026 defensive roster with the additions of former USC linebacker Matai Tagao'i and defensive back Dwight Bootle Jr. from Charlotte. Fourteen transfers have been added to the 2026 Arizona roster from the portal.

Tagao'i is rated three stars as the 473rd transfer and 29th LB in the 2026 portal. As a true freshman at USC in 2025, Tagao'i had four tackles and one forced fumble in eight games. Tagao'i was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class as the 102nd player, sixth LB and eighth player in California out of San Clemente.

The best game for Tagao'i was in his debut with two tackles in a 73-13 USC win over Missouri State. Tagao'i is the second Arizona transfer from USC. Wide receiver D.J. Jordan committed to Arizona last week.

Tagao'i is the third transfer linebacker added to the 2026 Arizona roster. Cooper Blomstrom was an edge rusher at Football Championship Subdivision Georgetown, but projects as a LB with Arizona and Everett Roussaw Jr. is joining the Wildcats from Memphis.

Arizona is attracting players in the transfer portal from Power 4 programs impressively. Matai Tagoa’i a linebacker from USC who garnered attention from Texas out of HS. He is visiting Arizona. https://t.co/plOdTCRSfj — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) January 11, 2026

Tagao'i projects to be the highest-ranked defensive player on the 2026 Arizona roster and second overall behind Jordan. The 247Sports composite rankings give Tagao'i a 94.95 rating. Jordan has a 95.73 rating from the 247Sports composite.

Bootle Jr. transfers to Arizona from Charlotte as the 1,076 2026 portal prospect and the 119th cornerback. In his only season at Charlotte, Bootle Jr. had 38 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 12 games. Bootle Jr. previously played six games for Nebraska in 2023 and 2024.

Charlotte DB Dwight Bootle has committed to Arizona, his reps @thebizofathlete tell @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos.



Bootle had 38 tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a blocked kick in 2025. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/5y2mYapBPC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 11, 2026

As a three-star high school prospect in the 2023 class, Bootle Jr. was the 1,060th player, 103rd CB and 149th in Florida out of legendary Miami, Palmetto. In 2021, Bootle Jr. earned 2021 All-Dade County from the Miami Herald.