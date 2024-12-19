Arizona continues bolstering WR corps with Washington State transfer Kris Hutson

Arizona continued rebuilding its wide receiver corps with their second transfer at the position to the 2025 roster on Wednesday with the addition of Kris Hutson from Washington State. New Mexico WR Luke Wysong committed to Arizona on Friday. Arizona has now added six transfers to its 2025 roster.

Hutson spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon where he recorded 80 receptions for 936 yards and two TDs. The middle two seasons for Huston in 2021 and 2022 at Oregon were the most productive with 75 receptions for 891 yards and both TDs combined in those years.

Huston had his best season in 2024 with Washington State setting career highs with 54 receptions and 683 yards and tying his top mark with two TDs. Hutson is originally straight out of Compton, California. On3 ranks Hutson as the 1398th transfer and 208th WR in the 2025 portal.

The additions of Hutson and Wysong and the returns of Chris Hunter and Devin Hyatt give new offensive coordinator Seth Doege a good foundation to build on with the announcement that quarterback Noah Fifita is also coming back to Arizona for his redshirt junior season in 2025.

Hutson had three receptions for 89 yards and one kick return for one yards versus Arizona with Oregon in 2021 and 2022. With nine receptions for 126 yards in a 45-24 Washington State loss to Boise State in 2024 Hutson set career highs. Hutson had at least three receptions in 11 games in 2024 and had 60 yards receiving in nine games.

Arizona needs the same consistency in 2025 that Hutson posted with Washington State in 2024. Fifita will have a deeper receiving corps in 2025. Opponents knew Fifita was always going to look for Tetairoa McMillan in 2024. Hunter, Huston, Hyatt and Wysong give Fifita multiple options in the passing game in 2025.