Arizona continues building backcourt with Memphis transfer Tanyuel Welch

Tanyuel Welch became the third transfer guard to commit to Arizona on Wednesday. Welch is transferring to Arizona after spending the last three years at Memphis and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Welch took a medical redshirt season in 2023-24 after suffering a torn ACL.

After limited playing time as a freshman in 2022-23, Welch played in 30 games with 25 starts during the 2024-25 season following her medical redshirt year. Welch was third on Memphis, averaging 10.7 points per game, fourth with 4.4 rebounds and second, posting 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 2024-25.

Welch shot 39.8 percent from the field, 45.3 percent on three-point attempts and 72.1 percent from the free throw line with a 44.6 eFG percentage. If Welch would have had enough attempts to qualify, she would have finished eighth nationally in three-point percentage in 2024-25.

Welch joins point guard Noelani Cornfield from Buffalo and 2024-25 Horizon League Player of the Year Mickayla Perdue from Cleveland State as the first transfers on Becky Burke's inaugural Arizona roster. Burke likes to play uptempo, as Buffalo finished 52nd nationally in 2024-25, averaging 73.9 PPG.

Memphis signed Welch out of Indianapolis North Central High School. That is the same school that produced Arizona legend and current Wildcats men's assistant coach Jason Gardner. Memphis played power conference opponents Louisville, Mississippi State and Tennessee during the 2024-25 season.

The best game for Welch versus Memphis' three 2024-25 power conference opponents was 16 points on seven of 13 from the field with eight rebounds, one assists and three steals in a 90-75 loss to Tennessee. Welch scored three versus Mississippi State and eight versus Louisville on 2-11 from the field.

Cornfield, Perdue and Welch will all have to prove they can consistently perform versus power conference opponents in 2025-26 after spending the entirety of their collegiate careers at mid-majors before committing to Arizona. Burke still has a big rebuilding job ahead of her finishing the roster for 2025-26.