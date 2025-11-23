Arizona continues climbing in ESPN FPI, plus early odds against ASU

Arizona moved up seven spots to 31st in the week 14 ESPN Football Power Index. Texas Tech (7), Utah (8), BYU (15) and Iowa State (30) are the only Big XII teams ahead of Arizona in the ESPN FPI. Arizona has risen through the FPI with a four-game winning streak.

The ESPN FPI simulations project Arizona to finish with 8.5 wins and 3.5 losses. Arizona has a 48.8 percent chance of defeating Arizona State. Arizona State is 37th in the week 14 ESPN FPI. With its eighth win of the season on Saturday against three losses, Arizona has doubled its win total from 2024.

Arizona is 31st in strength of record, has the 63rd most difficult strength of schedule, 35 toughest remaining SOS, is 31st in game control and 24th in average in-game win probability. Arizona did not take its first lead of the game against Baylor until scoring a touchdown with 11:49 left in the third quarter to go ahead 21-17.

Arizona is 25th in overall and offensive efficiency, 32nd in defensive efficiency and 131st in special teams efficiency. The Wildcats are 25th in SP+, 26th in SP+ offense, 33rd in defense and 113th in special teams.

Arizona offense and defensive rankings compared to metrics

Arizona is now 29th nationally, averaging 33.5 points per game, 52nd posting 407.6 yards per game, 70th with 156.09 rushing YPG and 44th with 251.5 passing YPG. The Wildcats are having their best month in November, averaging 36.8 PPG.

Arizona is 24th nationally allowing 20.0 PPG, 21st holding opponents to 309.5 YPG, 74th permitting 149.82 rushing YPG and sixth with opponents gaining 159.7 YPG. Saturday might have been the most impressive defensive performance by Arizona in 2025.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson entered the game on Saturday, first nationally averaging 321.0 passing YPG. Robertson finished with 183 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, with one returned for a TD.

Arizona at Arizona State early odds

Arizona has opened as a 1.5-point favorite at Arizona State in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is -108. Taking the points with ASU is -112. Arizona is -115 on the money line and Arizona State is -104. The over/under is 49.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.