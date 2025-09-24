Arizona continues in top 12 Nationally in Updated ESPN Bracketology

Arizona remains the third seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament South Regional in Houston in the latest ESPN Bracketology update published on Tuesday morning. Arizona is still projected to play 14th-seeded South Dakota State in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in San Diego.

South Dakota State is projected to be the automatic qualifier from the Summit League as the Conference Tournament Champion by ESPN resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi. The winner of Arizona and South Dakota State is projected to play Ohio State, Miami, or Texas A&M in the second round.

Lunardi projects Miami and Texas A&M to play in the First Four in Dayton as 11 seeds. The winner between Miami and Texas A&M would play sixth-seeded Ohio State in the second round. Games in San Diego will be played on Friday and Sunday.

Lunardi projected Ohio State as the sixth seed in the South Region to play 11th seed Memphis in his August Bracketology update, with the winner playing Arizona or South Dakota State. Defending National Champion Florida is projected as the top seed in the South with St. John's second.

The physical readiness of Arizona’s four freshmen — Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, Dwayne Aristode, and Ivan Kharchenkov — is impressive. All four look the part physically. All four will be in the Wildcats’ rotation. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 23, 2025

On the other half of the South Bracket, Lunardi projects St. John's to play 15th seed Florida Gulf Coast in Philadelphia, which is the same projection he had last month. The winner of St. John's and FGCU is projected to play the victor of seventh-seeded Oregon and 10th-seed Texas in the second round.

At the top of the South Regional bracket, Lunardi has UCLA as the fourth seed and Gonzaga as the fifth seed. That would set up an intriguing second-round game between the Bruins and Bulldogs. Arizona plays Florida in the November 3 season opener for both teams and against UCLA in Los Angeles on November 14.

Lunardi projects Baylor as the ninth seed against eighth seeded North Carolina State in Tampa, with the winner to play Florida or 16th seed Navy in the second round. Baylor is the only other Big XII team projected to play in the South Region. Arizona plays at Baylor on February 24.