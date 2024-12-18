Arizona continues rebuilding secondary with Stanford transfer Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

Arizona continued rebuilding its secondary on Wednesday with a commitment from former Stanford defensive back Jshawn Frausto-Ramos. Frausto-Ramos was a 2023 four-star signee with Stanford as the 417th ranked prospect, 43rd cornerback and 29th player in California out of legendary program Bellflower St. John Bosco.

Frausto-Ramos would have been tied for the 10th highest-rated player on the 2024 Arizona roster. In two seasons with Stanford, Frausto-Ramos had 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles and 2.0 fumble recoveries. At 6'0 and 190 pounds, Frausto-Ramos provides Arizona with excellent size in the secondary.

Frausto-Ramos also provides Arizona with versatility with the ability to play CB and safety. Arizona defensive backs coach Duane Akina was the primary recruiter for Frausto-Ramos at Stanford. Frausto-Ramos received scholarship offers from 16 power conference programs out of high school per On3.

Arizona now has two four-star defensive backs with CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew also rated that highly when he signed with Texas A&M out of high school. Frausto-Ramos is the third transfer DB committed to Arizona for 2025 following Jay'Vion Cole from Texas and Michael Dansby from San Jose State.

After initially contributing on special teams, Fraustro-Ramos started four games at CB as a freshman with 18 tackles, 1.0 forced fumble and 1.0 pass defended. Fraustro-Ramos played in nine games with one start, contributing 22 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and 1.0 forced fumble as a sophomore in 2024.

Expect Frausto-Ramos and Groves-Killebrew to be the leading candidates to start for Arizona at CB in 2024. If Arizona starts at third CB, the competition should be between Cole and Dansby. Arizona should be expected to continue adding a secondary decimated by losses to the transfer portal.

Arizona signed CBs Gianni Edwards, Swayde Griffin and Dajon Hinton and safeties Kason Brown and Coleman Patmon in the 2025 class. The freshmen will have an opportunity to compete for playing time immediately. Arizona is still searching for a new defensive coordinator to replace Akina who is remaining as the Wildcats' secondary coach.