Arizona continues recruiting momentum with 3-star OT Khalil Sanogo commitment

Arizona earned its fourth commitment of the weekend from 2026 three-star offensive tackle Khalil Sanogo. Edge rusher Prince Williams on Friday and defensive linemen Manoah Faupusa and Keytrin Harris on Saturday, also three-star prospects, also committed to Arizona this weekend.

Sanogo is the 1,243rd prospect, 97th OT and 187th player in Texas in the 2026 class out of Mansfield Legacy High School. Arizona earned the commitment from Sanogo over California, North Carolina and UNLV. Sanogo took official visits to Arizona, California and UNLV before committing to the Wildcats.

At 6'5 and 295 pounds, Sanogo already has an ideal build for an OT. Some scouts project Sanogo as more likely to play guard in college and that he learns from his mistakes. Sanogo began his high school career in Alabama before moving to Texas.

Sanogo previously attended summer training camps at Houston, Oklahoma SMU, TCU and Texas-San Antonio, but ultimately none of those schools were serious contenders. Fifteen programs offered Sanogo with California, Houston, Kansas State and UNC, the Power Conference offers in addition to Arizona.

I’M HOME!! Blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Arizona #BTFD pic.twitter.com/uwTumXx1UK — 3⭐️ OL Khalil Sanogo 🇨🇮 (@KhalilSanogo71) July 6, 2025

Sanogo's high school coach, Jeff Hulme, said he has a tremendous work ethic on the field and in the weight room. Hulme expects Sanogo to get better and stronger, improve everyday and turn into a vocal leader as he continues to mature and grow.

Sanogo is very active on social media, speaking out about NIL and the hypocrisy of fans. Sanogo could become one of the leaders of the 2026 Arizona class. The 2026 Arizona class now has 20 commitments, with Sanogo pledging on Sunday.

Sanogo is the 11th-ranked prospect in the 2026 Arizona class and the top-ranked OL. Arizona OL coach Josh Oglesby led the recruitment of Sanogo. Malachi Joyner previously committed to Arizona at OT and interior offensive lineman Michael Langi in the 2026 Wildcats' class.