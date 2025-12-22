Arizona continues splitting number 1 ranking in national polls with Michigan

Arizona remained first in the Associated Press Top 25 and second in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday. Michigan is second in the AP Top 25 and first in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wildcats are first in the AP Top 25 for the third consecutive week.

Arizona leads the AP Top 25 with 1,428 points and 38 first-place votes. Michigan is second with 1408 points and 19 first-place votes. Iowa State was third with 1,320 points and received the only other first-place vote in either poll.

Iowa State is currently the highest-ranked team in the AP Top 25. Arizona will play during the 2025-26 season. Other 2025-26 Arizona opponents currently in the AP Top 25 are fourth-ranked Connecticut, number eight Houston, BYU which is 10th, number 14 Alabama, 15 Texas Tech, 17 Kansas and 22nd-ranked Florida.

Michigan topped the USA Today Coaches Poll with 764 points and 20 first-place votes. Arizona received 754 points and 11 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Wolverines and Wildcats are the only two teams with first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Still at the top. pic.twitter.com/0H8vSr4xlS — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) December 22, 2025

Among Arizona 2025-26 opponents, Connecticut is third, Iowa State fourth, Houston eighth, BYU 10th, Alabama 15th, Texas Tech 16th, Kansas 17th and Florida 22nd. Auburn, Oklahoma State and UCLA were among others receiving votes.

Arizona plays Bethune-Cookman on Monday and hosts South Dakota State on December 29 in its last 2025-26 regular season non-conference game. Utah hosts Arizona in the non-conference opener for both teams on January 3.

The next game for Arizona against a ranked team is at BYU on January 26. That is nine games from now. Arizona has an excellent chance to begin the season 20-0. Arizona started the 2013-14 season with 21 consecutive wins and was number one for eight straight weeks.