Arizona continues upward trend on Bracketology seed line before playing Kansas State

With 13 wins in their last 14 games, including seven that were quadrant one victories, Arizona has quickly ascended up the bracketology seed lines. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Andy Katz of NCAA.Com all updated their bracketology on Tuesday.

Palm projects Arizona as a three-seed in the East Regional in Denver against 14th-seeded Utah Valley. Arizona would sixth-seeded Creighton and 11th-seed UC-San Diego. Tennessee is the projected number seed in the East by Palm with Texas A&M as the second seed. Arizona and Texas A&M would be slated to meet in the Regional Semifinal.

Lunardi also projects Arizona as a three-seed in Denver versus Utah Valley, but in the West Regional, that will be played in San Francisco. Per Lunardi's projections, a second-round game versus the winner of sixth-seeded UCLA and 11th-seed Drake would be looming. That would arguably be the biggest Arizona-UCLA game ever.

Interestingly, Lunardi projects Tennessee as the number one seed in the West Regional with Texas A&M second. Lunardi projects Texas A&M to play 15th seed Norfolk State in the first round in Wichita, Kansas, with the winner playing either 10th seed Oklahoma or seventh Clemson. The winner in that pod would advance to San Francisco.

The Men's Basketball Committee began its selection orientation meeting this morning in Indianapolis, with the primary focus being selecting the top 16 teams as of games through Friday, Feb. 14. Those 16 teams will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) February 11, 2025

Katz projects Arizona as the fourth seed in the West Regional, matched up with 13th Arkansas State in the first round. No first and second-round sites are projected by Katz. Katz projects the winner between Arizona and Arkansas State to play the winner between fifth seed Marquette and 12th seed UC-San Diego.

Katz has Tennessee as the top seed and Texas A&M as the two-seed in the West. Deviating from Lunardi and Palm. Katz projects Wisconsin as the fourth seed in the West Region. Arizona lost at Wisconsin in November. The Wildcats are currently seventh in the NetRatings and Wisconsin is 15th.

Katz, Lunardi and Palm have all been updating their Bracketology every Tuesday and Friday. Arizona needs to avoid any bad losses and continue stacking quad-one wins to move up the seed line. Saturday versus Houston at home could be the most important regular season game for Arizona this year.