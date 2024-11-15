Arizona could be trending towards top 10 2025 class
The addition of four-star forward Dwayne Aristode during the Early Signing Period sets a good foundation for Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona basketball program in the 2025 class. Arizona is trending for in-state five-star power forward Koa Peat and five-star California combo guard Brayden Burries.
Arizona leads with a 30.4 percent chance for 6'4 Riverside, California Eleanor Roosevelt combo guard Burries. Burries is the 12th-ranked prospect, top CG and second-best player in California in the 2025 class per On3. Burries averaged 24.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals as a junior.
Arizona is the leader for Peat with a 22.1 percent chance to sign him per On3. The On3 Industry Ranking has Peat as the sixth-best prospect, third power forward and top player in Arizona out of Gilbert, Perry. Peat averaged 20.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 3.4 APG as the 2023 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.
Arizona would be a certain top 10 class and pushing the top five if they add Burries and Peat to Aristode in the 2025 class. Using the 247Sports Class Calculator Arizona would have 65.57 points in the 2025 class with Aristode, Burries and Peat. That would have put Arizona fifth in the 2024 class rankings.
Guard Caleb Love and forward Trey Townsend are in the fifth and final seasons of eligibility. Arizona could lose freshman Carter Bryant to the 2025 NBA Draft. Several transfers are also always a possibility. Tommy Lloyd and his staff can sell the opportunity to earn playing time as true freshmen to Burries and Peat.
Bryant was the 24th prospect, fifth PF and third player in California in the 2024 class. The potential of Aristode. Bryant and Peat would give Arizona an elite frontcourt if they can play together. Peat would be the highest-ranked signee under Lloyd. Aristode is currently the highest-graded signee during the Lloyd era.