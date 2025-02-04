Arizona creates hilarious video for football schedule release

Arizona Athletics posted an exceptionally creative video to launch their 2025 schedule release. The video began with a clip from Family Guy about a Hawaiian pizza as Arizona hosts Hawaii in the season opener. Arizona used a clip from the Simpsons for the week two game versus Weber State.

The football coach on the Simpsons' asks who are we and the team responds "The Wildcats" and then asks who will we beat with the response, "The Wildcats." Arizona plays Kansas State in week two. The video shows a woman on an airplane stating I am telling you right now that (expletive) is not real"

The video cuts to another clip showing the Kansas State Wildcats mascot. Arizona has a bye week after hosting Kansas State. Clips of Arizona cheerleaders, Wilbur and Wilma were shown for the bye week with the Tyga song Bored in the House playing in the background.

For Iowa State a clip is shown of a young boy eating corn, followed by a young boy singing in a store for Oklahoma State. The video continues with viral videos from TikTok and other social media platforms. Arizona finishes the season versus BYU, Houston, a second bye week, Colorado, Kansas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona State.

Arizona begins the season with three consecutive home games before traveling to Iowa State after their first bye week. Oklahoma State and BYU are at Arizona Stadium before the Wildcats travel to Houston. After a second bye week, Arizona alternates on the road and at home versus Colorado, Kansas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona State.

Lock Screen refresh 📲 pic.twitter.com/oGnJY9WXpC — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 4, 2025

Kansas State, Houston, Colorado and Arizona State are the only teams on the 2025 Arizona schedule that the Wildcats played in 2024. Arizona went 1-3 versus those four opponents in 2024. Arizona earned one of its two 2024 Big XII wins, 27-3 over Houston in November.

Cincinnati, Hawaii, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Weber State had losing records in 2024 among Arizona's 2025 opponents. Arizona will play the top five finishers in the 2024 Big XII standings. Arizona State beat Iowa State in the Big XII Championship game. BYU and Colorado tied ASU and Iowa State with 7-2 Big XII records.

Baylor was 6-3 and Kansas State finished 5-4 in the conference in 2024. It is a challenging Big XII schedule, but teams change yearly. Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arizona were picked as the top five teams in the Big XII in 2024. Only Kansas State finished in the top five.