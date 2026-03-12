Arizona cruises after building big lead over UCF in first half winning Big 12 QF

Arizona built a 27-point first-half lead in cruising to an 81-59 win over Central Florida on Thursday in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals. Arizona will play Iowa State in the Big XII Tournament semifinals on Friday night in Kansas City. Iowa State earned its second consecutive blowout win, beating Texas Tech 75-53 in the quarterfinals.

Arizona started the game with a 35-8 lead and remained up by 27, 39-12, with 5:41 in the first half before Central Florida made a late run. Central Florida closed the first half with an 18-7 run to cut the deficit to 46-30 at halftime. The Knights were still within striking range, down 66-54 with 4:48 remaining in the game.

Arizona closed the game on a 15-5 run from there to earn its 15th 20-point victory this season. Brayden Burries led Arizona with 21 points for his 12th 20-point game during the 2025-26 season. Tobe Awaka had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Koa Peat scored 12 and Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 10.

Themus Fulks led Central Florida with 14 points on six out of 11 from the floor, three rebounds and two assists, but committed six turnovers. Jordan Burks and Chris Johnson scored 10 each for Central Florida, as the other Knights to score in double figures.

Arizona defense leads the way

Arizona held Central Florida to 36.5 percent shooting from the field and three out of 21 on three-point shots on Thursday. The Wildcats also forced 11 Central Florida turnovers and the Knights committed 24 fouls. Arizona outrebounded Central Florida 44-36 and had a 38-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was not thrilled with the lead shrinking significantly, but underscored that you build big leads to be able to absorb big runs by the opponent. The Wildcats started and closed the game well. Arizona outscored Central Florida 54-17 in the game opening and closing runs.