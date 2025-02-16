Arizona crushed by Clemson at Shriners Children’s College Showdown

Arizona allowed seven runs in the top of the first and eight in the ninth in a 16-5 loss to Clemson at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The Wildcats will attempt to salvage a win on Sunday to Louisville in their final game in Arlington.

Arizona starter Owen Kramkowski only lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing eight hits and seven runs, all of which were earned, with two hit batters and two strikeouts. Four Arizona relief pitchers kept Arizona in the game over the next 6.1 innings. The Wildcats scored one run in the fifth and four in the seventh to cut the deficit to 8-5.

Leadoff hitter Brendan Summerhill capped off the Arizona scoring on Saturday with a three-run home run. Arizona pitchers only issued three walks but hit six Clemson batters. Clemson leadoff hitter Dominic Listi had three hits in five at-bats with two runs scored and three runs batted in.

Centerfielder Cam Cannarella also did damage for Clemson with four hits in six at-bats, four runs scored and an RBI. Six Tigers finished with multiple hits on Saturday. Clemson starter Ethan Darden pitched four innings, allowing two hits, no runs with one walk and six strikeouts.

A bright spot for the Arizona pitching staff was Raul Garayzar who pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Arizona's lack of hitting has been the biggest issue to begin the season, with a 2-1 loss to Mississippi in Arlington on Friday. Arizona is hitting .206 through the first two games.

Arizona will attempt to avoid being swept in Arlington when they play Louisville on Sunday with a 9:30 AM Mountain time first pitch. Louisville beat number seven Texas 4-3 on Friday night and lost to 13th-ranked Oklahoma State 12-3 on Saturday. Oklahoma State is picked to win the Big XII, with Arizona second.