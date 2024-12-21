Arizona crushes Central Michigan in final non-conference game

Arizona took control of the game with an early 9-0 run and won 94-41 over Central Michigan in the final non-conference game of the season on Saturday at McKale Center. Caleb Love had his second consecutive game over 20 points, scoring 24 on 9-15 from the floor and 3-8 threes. Love scored 20 in the first half.

Arizona led 44-23 at halftime and outscored Central Michigan 50-18 in the second half. K.J. Lewis scored 11 of his 13 points in the opening 20 minutes. Tobe Awaka was the only other Arizona player in double figures with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season.

Arizona was exceptional defensively holding Central Michigan to 25.9 percent from the floor and 3-16 three-point attempts. Central Michigan only made 10 of 18 free throw attempts. Cayden Vasko was the only player in double-figures for Central Michigan with 10 points.

Arizona dominated as thoroughly as the final score indicated. The Wildcats had 10 turnovers to 17 for Central Michigan resulting in a 25-10 advantage in points off turnovers, a 45-25 rebounding edge, 16-4 in second-chance points, 44-12 in bench points, 48-22 points in the paint and 28 assists to five.

Eleven Arizona players scored as the game was not in doubt for most of the afternoon. Freshman Carter Bryant came off the bench to score eight points with five rebounds. Bryant's classmate Emmanuel Stephen showed development with six points and six rebounds in nine minutes.

Arizona won the game on head coach Tommy Lloyd's birthday. Lloyd has been able to develop the Arizona bench in the last two games. Depth will be critical in the Big XII. Arizona is off until December 30 when they host TCU in their inaugural Big XII Conference game. TCU is 6-4 and hosts Montana State on Sunday.