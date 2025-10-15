Arizona DC Danny Gonzales Discusses Decision on Tre Smith surgery

The loss of defensive lineman"Tre Smith is a vital part to what we do defensively because he's so physical...it wasn't showing up for him having significant tackles for loss, sacks..." according to coordinator Danny Gonzales when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Smith has seven tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 pass defended and one fumble recovery in four games played in 2025. In 2024, Smith was fourth on Arizona with 53 tackles, second with 7.5 TFLs, first with 4.5 sacks and had one pass defended and one forced fumble.

Smith was expected to be the top DL for Arizona in 2025. Malachi Bailey, Deshawn McKnight and Tia Savea started on the DL for Arizona with Smith out in the 33-27 loss at BYU on Saturday. Gonzales stated there are multiple ways to compensate for the loss of Smith.

Gonzales mentioned multiple DL, including the three who started versus BYU, as players who will be expected to contribute with Smithout for the season. Savea leads Arizona DL with 18 tackles in 2025 and has 2.0 TFLs. McKnight leads Arizona with 7.0 TFLs and Wildcat DL with 1.0 sack.

"The young man...really wanted to play through his injury...has not gone into a season in the last two years without something. He had surgery on his shoulder to fix his collarbone in the...early summer. So he missed the majority of summer weightlifting, recovering from that...We decided to have the surgery right now. We can get Trey another year of eligibility...And if we can get Trey Smith healthy with a full year and a half of development under coach Salave'a, I'm super excited for what that can do for our front next year with him. " Arizona DC Danny Gonzales

Smith played in season-opening wins over Hawaii and Weber State, missed the game against Kansas State and played against Iowa State and Oklahoma State before the decision to have surgery was made. Players can participate in up to four games in a season and maintain their redshirt.

Smith transferred to Arizona after playing under current Wildcat head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State from 2021 through 2023. Smith played in 10 games as a true freshman at San Jose State in 2021, one in 2022 and had 66 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games in 2023.

The hope is that the injury-limited seasons in 2022 and 2025 will grant Smith a sixth year as a medical redshirt. Arizona DL coach Joe Salave'a has an extended history of success developing players at the collegiate level. Arizona is eighth nationally in 2025, averaging 7.83 TFLs per game.

Bailey, McKnight and Savea are all seniors. If Smith returns, he will help set the foundation for Arizona on the DL in 2025 with the other starting defensive end, Domenic Lolesio. Smith has shown the ability at Arizona to reach the level he consistently had during his San Jose State tenure.