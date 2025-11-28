Arizona DC Danny Gonzales Expects Run-Heavy ASU Attack in Territorial Cup

Stopping the run will be critical for Arizona at Arizona State in the Territorial Cup on Friday, per Wildcats' defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Arizona has a difficult matchup stopping the Arizona State tandem of quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Raleek Brown.

Arizona is eighth in the Big XII, allowing 149.82 rushing yards per game. The Wildcats have had trouble containing opposing quarterbacks running this season. Opposing QBs have 126 carries for 412 yards and nine touchdowns against Arizona in 2025. That includes 21.0 Arizona sacks for 133 yards.

With sacks taken out, opposing QBs have 105 carries for 545 yards and nine TDs against Arizona in 2025. Sims has 83 carries for 423 yards and two TDs in 2025. Against Iowa State on November 1, Sims ran 29 times for 228 yards and two TDs.

Brown is second in the Big XII with 173 carries and 1,078 rushing yards with four TDs. Against Colorado on Saturday, Brown had 22 carries for 255 yards and one TD. The output against Colorado set career highs for carries and yards for Brown and was his fourth 100-yard game in 2025.

"They're going to run it a thousand times....Sims is going to probably have 50 carries. Raleek Brown's going to have 40...They'll get us to put 10, 11 guys in the box...That's what I'd do if I was them...I think Jeff Sims...if you watch the Iowa State game, he's physical, he's big, he's strong, and he plays football with the right demeanor. Raleek Brown, if you watch the Colorado game on Saturday night, he is physical, twitchy, fast." Arizona DC Danny Gonzales

The carries and yards at Iowa State set career highs for Sims. Arizona is allowing 130.88 rushing YPG in wins and 200.33 in losses. Iowa State QB Rocco Becht ran for three TDs against Arizona. BYU QB Bear Bachmeier had 22 carries for 89 yards and three TDs and Connor Weigman of Houston ran 14 times for 98 yards and a score.

After holding their first five opponents to 97.6 rushing YPG in its first five games, Arizona has allowed at least 170 yards on the ground in five of its last six contests. Getting ahead and forcing Sims to pass should make it more difficult for Arizona State to win.

Sims is completing 53.6 percent of his pass attempts for 772 yards, seven TDs and two interceptions in 2025. Sims is an inconsistent passer who became the starter when Sam Leavitt was lost for the season with a Lisfranc right foot injury. In his collegiate career at ASU, Georgia Tech and Nebraska, Sims has 38 TD passes and 31 interceptions.