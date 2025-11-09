Arizona Defeats Kansas With Late Touchdown to Become Bowl Eligible

Quincy Craig had a 24-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left to put Arizona ahead of Kansas 24-20 and the Wildcats held on defensively to earn their sixth 2025 win to become bowl eligible. Craig finished with three carries for 47 yards and put Arizona in position to win with an 18-yard run before his TD.

Noah Fifita tied the Arizona career touchdown pass record in the first half. Fifita completed 16 passes in 31 attempts for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Craig caught an eight yard TD from Fifita for the record setter. Fifita is now tied with Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama with 67 career TD passes.

Kansas missed a 39-yard field goal with 2:39 remaining in the game that could have extended the Jayhawks' lead to 23-17. After Arizona scored the go-ahead TD, the missed field goal by Kansas proved pivotal. Kansas could have won the game with an FG without the miss on its penultimate drive.

Kansas drove as far as the Arizona 47-yard line on its final drive. The play calling on the final Kansas drive would have changed with the made field goal. After Arizona scored first, Kansas had the next 17 points to lead 17-7 in the second quarter before the Fifita to Craig TD.

Michael Salgado-Medina had a 41-yard Field Goal in the third quarter to tie the game 17. Kansas answered with a 50-yard Laith Marjan field goal in the third quarter to regain the lead at 20-17. Kansas held the lead until the final drive for Arizona.

Arizona went eight plays, 80 yards in 2:00 on the game-winning drive. Sixty-two of the 80 yards by Arizona on the game-winning drive were on the ground, culminating with the final 42 yards by Craig on consecutive carries. Arizona is at Cincinnati on Saturday with a 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time kickoff on FS1.