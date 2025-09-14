Arizona defense continues being among elite nationally through week 3

Arizona has been one of the best defenses in college football nationally through week three of the 2025 season. Arizona is 10th nationally, allowing 8.7 points per game and holding opponents to 222.3 total yards per game. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has preached a more aggressive style.

The pass defense has been exceptional, ranking 16th nationally, allowing 126.3 yards per game. In wins over Weber State and Kansas State in the past two weeks, Arizona has allowed a combined 156 pass yards. Arizona is 32nd nationally allowing 96.00 rushing yards per game.

Arizona held Kansas State to 105 yards passing and 88 rushing. Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown was the only player with success against the Arizona defense. Brown had a 75 yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game and six receptions for 68 yards.

Arizona has thrived defensively in key situations. Arizona is 10th nationally holding opponents to 22.50 percent on third downs, 13th with opponents converting 16.67 percent on fourth down, 12th at 66.67 of red zone trips resulting in scores and seventh with 16.67 of red zone attempts converted to TDs.

Some early PFF grades from Arizona's win over Kansas State:



- Treydan Stukes (89.9) and Genesis Smith (88.9) are Arizona's highest-graded defenders.



- Arizona's defense received an 84.6 grade.



- Noah Fifita has the best offensive grade (74.1).



- Left guard Chubba Ma'ae had… — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 13, 2025

The rest of the Kansas State offense had 47 plays for 50 yards. Arizona forced one turnover, had nine tackles for loss and one sack. Arizona is tied for first nationally with East Carolina, Maryland, SMU and Tulane with eight turnovers forced.

Brown's TD came on the first play of the second half and ended an Arizona streak of not allowing an opponent to reach the end zone for the first 10 quarters of 2025. Kansas State scored its second TD against Arizona less than five minutes later after beginning their drive at the Arizona 13 yardline.

Arizona held Kansas State without a score on one series of downs six times. Kansas State had 28 yards on 15 plays and only 4:58 time of possession in the fourth quarter against Arizona. Arizona held Kansas State to 44 total yards in the first half. Kansas State had 12 yards in the second quarter.

The @ArizonaFBall defense is limiting opponents to 3.63 yards per play through 3 games. That is a 2.68 yards per play improvement over the 2024 average of 6.31 ypp.



Only Texas Tech (2.83) and BYU (2.79) have larger differences thus far among all FBS teams. — Blair Willis (@BlairWillisUA) September 14, 2025

Deshawn McKnight has been exceptional for Arizona on the defensive line with 8.0 tackles, 1.0 sack and leads the Wildcats with 5.0 tackles for loss. Genesis Smith leads Arizona with 19.0 tackles, 4.0 pass breakups and has one interception.

Arizona has adapted well to the strengths of the opponents offensively this season. Limiting Avery Johnson of Kansas State, one of the best running QBs nationally, to five carries for a loss of one yard when lost yardage with sacks taken out was impressive.

Gonzales and his staff have done an exceptional job developing Arizona defensively and with individual players a quarter into the 2025 season. If Arizona continues playing dominant defensively, they should keep exceeding expectations in 2025.