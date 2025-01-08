Arizona defense continues fueling winning streak

During its current five-game winning streak, Arizona has held four opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field. Arizona has always been praised for its elite offense under Tommy Lloyd. During its five-game winning streak, Arizona's defense has set the foundation for success.

Arizona is holding opponents to 37.1 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent on three-point attempts in the last five games. Cincinnati and West Virginia combined to shoot 41.07 percent from the floor and 24.07 percent on three-point attempts as Arizona earned critical Big XII road wins against ranked opponents.

Arizona won its inaugural Big XII game 90-81 versus TCU on December 30. The Wildcats are fourth in the Big XII holding opponents to 39.4 percent from the floor and ninth with opponents shooting 32,3 percent on three-point attempts. The 24,07 percent three-point percentage against in the last two games would lead the Big XII.

Rebounding has been a huge part of Arizona's success during the five game winning streak. The Wildcats have outrebounded opponents 36.1 to 27.8 in the last five games. Rebounding is critical in the rugged Big XII. Arizona leads the Big XII averaging 40.1 rebounds per game, is second averaging 28.1 defensive rebounds and with a 13.4 rebounding margin.

Reports of Arizona’s demise? Greatly exaggerated. Wildcats are 3-0 in their first year in the Big 12 after a blowout win in Morgantown. Tommy Lloyd’s team did swallow some lumps in non-con play. They’ve gotten off the mat. Strong defense performance tonight and KJ Lewis got hot. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) January 8, 2025

Arizona defended the top scorers for Cincinnati and West Virginia exceptionally well. Cincinnati's top two scorers, Simas Lukosius and Daniel Skillings combined for 27 points on eight for 20 from the floor and three for 11 on three-point attempts. Javon Small, the leading scorer in the Big XII had 17 points on 6-17 from the floor and 3-9 three-point attempts for West Virginia.

Arizona next hosts Central Florida on Saturday. The Knights are last in the Big XII shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 13th making 33.9 percent of their three-point field goal attempts. Baylor who is among the best offensive teams in the Big XII and beat Cincinnati 68-48 on Tuesday is at Arizona on Tuesday night.