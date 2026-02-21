Arizona defense leads the way in gritty win for biggest victory this season

Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat remained out, Brayden Burries continued to play with an illness and Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas fouled out and Arizona found a way to win 73-66 at Houston on Saturday. Houston lost for only the second time at home since joining the Big XII in 2023-24.

Anthony Dell'Orso led Arizona for the second straight game with 22 points to match his high in two seasons with the Wildcats. Arizona went ahead 9-2 early and stretched the lead to 14-5. The Wildcats stretched the lead to 10 in the first half and led 36-31 at halftime.

Arizona extended the lead to 38-31 early in the second before Houston made a run. Houston did not take its first lead of the game until Milos Uzan made a three with 14:16 left in the second half to put the Cougars ahead 46-44. Houston led twice more and took its last lead 50-48 with 12:11 left.

Arizona had a game-deciding 12-0 run after that to take control of the game. The Wildcats led by at least four the remainder of the game. Arizona held Houston to 35.7 percent from the floor and the Cougars made eight out of their 26 three-point field goal attempts.

Ivan Kharchenkov had a huge game

Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov scored 16 points on five out of 11 from the field, made one of his three three-point attempts and five out of six from the free throw line with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Kharchenkov was huge inside with Awaka and Krivas limited to a combined 42 minutes.

Jaden Bradley was the only other Arizona player in double figures with 17 points, on six out of 17 from the field, five out of 10 from the free throw line, with four rebounds, four assists and most importantly against a tough Houston defense, one turnover.

Houston star freshman Kingston Flemings had 17 points, but made six out of 17 from the field with eight rebounds and four assists. Emanuel Sharp scored 14 on two out of 11 from the field and two of eight on three-point attempts and Chris Cenac Jr. had 10 points and 13 rebounds as the other Cougars in double figures.