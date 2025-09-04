Arizona defense should dominate Weber State offense

Arizona hosts Weber State on Saturday, a week after the Football Championship Subdivision team gained only 148 yards in a season-opening 45-10 loss at James Madison. Arizona allowed 290 yards but forced five turnovers and had five sacks as they defeated Hawaii 40-6 in their season opener last week.

Weber State struggled offensively by nearly every measure against James Madison. Weber State quarterback Jackson Gilkey completed 10 passes in 24 attempts for 84 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. James Madison held Weber State to 64 yards rushing on 31 carries.

Weber State had five drives where they went three and out. Two of the three interceptions thrown by Gilkey came on the second play of that drive. Although James Madison did not have a sack against Weber State, the Dukes recorded five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Zach Hrbacek led Weber State with 12 carries for 39 yards against James Madison. The long run for Hrbacek was eight yards versus James Madison. Gilkey had the long run for Weber State for 16 yards. Marcus Chretien led Weber State with two receptions for 22 yards.

Tight end Noah Bennee had the long reception for Weber State at 16 yards. The 16 yard gains by Bennee and Gilkey were the only big plays for Weber State at James Madison. A big play is defined as a 10 yard run and a 15 yard pass. James Madison was only one of nine FBS teams to not allow a play of at least 20 yards in week one.

Arizona allowed 13 plays of at least 10 yards and two of 20 or more to Hawaii. Hawaii QBs Micah Alejado and Luke Weaver combined to complete 26 passes in 47 attempts for 223 yards no TDs and three interceptions versus Arizona.

Arizona held Hawaii to 67 yards on 29 carries. Landon Sims led Hawaii with nine carries for 61 yards and 48 receiving yards on three receptions. Pofele Ashlock led Hawaii with six receptions for 24 yards. Sims also had the longest reception and play for Hawaii at 28 yards.

The Arizona offensive line is significantly bigger than the Weber State defensive line. The four Weber State starting DL average 6'3.25 and 267.5 pounds. Arizona averages 6'5.67 and 311.3 on the OL. Arizona should consistently be able to move the Weber State DL.