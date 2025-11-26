Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales named Broyles Award finalist

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales was named one of the 63 finalists for the Broyles Award on Tuesday. The Broyles Award honors the best assistant coach in College Football. Arizona has improved significantly on defense in 2025.

The 63 finalists for the Broyles Award are its largest in history. Per Arizona Athletics, "the Broyles Award winner will be announced live at the 30th Annual Broyles Award Ceremony on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas."

After being the Arizona special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2024, Gonzales was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2025. Arizona is playing a more aggressive style with multiple defensive fronts under Gonzales that has elevated the Wildcats.

Arizona is 24th nationally, allowing 20.0 points per game, 21st, permitting 309.5 yards per game, 74th with opponents gaining 149.82 rushing YPG and sixth, holding the opposition to 159.7 passing YPG. Arizona is 29th nationally with a stop rate of 67.8 percent and allows 1.78 yards per drive.

𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗚https://t.co/5xv0l8Mo4b pic.twitter.com/ZvdHE2bEPd — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 25, 2025

Arizona has held seven consecutive opponents to under 200 passing yards. That is the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Arizona held Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to 162 passing yards. Robertson was first nationally averaging 321.0 passing YPG entering the game against Arizona on Saturday.

Fans will be a part of the selection process for the Broyles Award for the first time with the ability to vote. The Broyles Award began in 1996. Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews was the inaugural winner of the Broyles Award. No Arizona assistant coach has ever earned the Broyles Award.

National Championship head coaches Gene Chizik and Kirby Smart are among the most well-known winners of the Broyles Award. The Arizona defense has had one of the biggest improvements nationally in 2025. That will help Gonzales' candidacy for the Broyles Award.