Arizona digs too big of an early deficit in loss to Baylor on Saturday

Baylor scored one run in the top of the first, two in the second and three in the third to take a commanding 6-0 lead over Arizona and held on for a 6-3 victory on Saturday night at Hi-Corbett Field. The win on Saturday night after their 8-5 victory on Friday clinches the series for Baylor.

Baylor got on the board first with an RBI ground out by Wesley Jordan that scored Enzo Apodaca who tripled to start the game. The Bears had a team offensive effort with six different players recording hits and scoring runs and five separate players spreading out their runs batted in.

Baylor used five different pitchers in what can be described as a bullpen day, with Grayson Murry pitching the longest stint at 2.2 innings to earn the win in relief and improve to 3-0. Gabe Craig allowed a hit and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn his second consecutive save in the series and sixth this season.

Arizona tried to rally after trailing 6-0. Adonys Guzman had a single to drive in Dom Rodriguez and Aaron Walton in the third to get Arizona on the board. Walton scored his second run of the game in the fifth inning on a Baylor throwing error. Tommy Splaine grounded out to shortstop as the potential tying run on to end the fifth inning.

FINAL: Arizona 3, Baylor 6



Series finale tomorrow at 12 PM MST

Arizona had the tying run up again in the eighth inning and Mathis Meurant struck out. The Wildcats left 10 men on base, with eight of those from Mihalakis. Guzman and Splaine as the fourth through sixth batters in the order. Owen Kramkowski fell to 3-3 for Arizona with the loss.

Kramkowski pitched five innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Raul Garayzar kept Arizona in the game, pitching the final 4.0 innings, holding Baylor scoreless while allowing three hits, no walks and striking out one.

Arizona and Baylor will conclude the three-game series on Saturday with the first pitch at noon. Smith Bailey (1-1, 2.30) will start for Arizona against Carson Bailey (2-0, 3.96) for Baylor in the series' final game as the Wildcats try to avoid getting swept. Arizona next plays at Grand Canyon at 6 PM on Tuesday.