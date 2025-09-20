Arizona discussed on ESPN College Gameday as tested or untested

Arizona was one of five teams in the middle of a venn diagram posted on ESPN College Game that asked if 2025 undefeated teams as of Saturday morning are tested or untested. Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina State and Tulane were the other teams in the middle of the Venn diagram.

Arizona has started a season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015. Decisive wins over Hawaii and Weber State did not test Arizona. Kansas State did not test Arizona in the first half of a 23-17 loss. Arizona led 17-3 at halftime and outgained Kansas State 257 yards to 44.

Kansas State caught Arizona in the first two drives of the third quarter before the red and blue Wildcats pulled away for the 23-17 win. Kansas State began the 2025 season in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls.

Among the other teams in the middle of the Venn Diagram, Mississippi beat Tulane 45-10 on Saturday. Duke beat North Carolina State 45-33 and Missouri is hosting South Carolina on Saturday night. Mississippi and Missouri are the only ranked teams among the five programs in the middle of the venn diagram.

Mississippi is 11th in the AP Top 25 and 11th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Missouri is 23rd in the AP Top 25 and 22nd in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Tulane was among others receiving votes in the week four poll. Tulane beat Northwestern, South Alabama and Duke before the loss on Saturday.

Arizona will have its biggest test on September 27 at Iowa State. Iowa State is 12th in the AP Top 25 and 13th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Playing at Iowa State will measure where Arizona is at this season. Iowa State is the only ranked team remaining on the 2025 Arizona schedule.