Arizona DL coach Joe Salave'a soars to top of Big XII recruiter rankings

Arizona defensive line coach Joe Salave'a is second in the Big XII and 52nd nationally among recruiters after the Wildcats secured three commitments this weekend. Salave'a was the primary recruiter for edge rusher Prince Williams and DL Manoah Faupusa and Keytrin Harris.

Salave'a has an average rating of 86.11 among recruits committed to Arizona and 51.26 points. The 86.11 average rating is a high three-star prospect. In addition to Faupusa, Harris and Williams, Salave'a is credited with being the primary recruiter for interior offensive lineman Kaisi Lafitaga and edge rusher Harvey Moeai in the 2026 class.

After retiring from the NFL, Salave'a began his coaching career as the DL coach at San Jose State in 2008 and 2009 under Arizona legend Dick Tomey. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan overlapped on the staff at SJSU as the recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach during the 2008 season.

After one year outside of coaching, Salave'a began his first stint at Arizona as the DL coach in 2011. When Rich Rodriguez was hired as head coach for Arizona, Salave'a was not retained. Saleve'a was then hired as the assistant head coach and DL coach at Washington State from 2012-2016.

My Uso Big @CoachJsalavea do work!!! Tell’em Joe!!! U of A… U of A… 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zEsNkY8IMI — Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) July 5, 2025

Salave'a spent the 2017 through 2024 seasons under Mario Cristobal at Oregon and Miami. Being an elite recruiter on a Cristobal staff is mandatory. Saleve'a has been the primary recruiter for several blue-chip players throughout his tenures at Oregon and Miami.

Salave'a was credited for Miami and Oregon signing five-star prospects during his tenures there. That includes New York Giants star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The next step for Arizona and Salave'a will be to sign a blue-chip DL with the Wildcats.

Saleve'a is an elite coach and proven recruiter and who is a huge asset for the Arizona staff and Brennan. Saleve'a also knows what it takes to win at Arizona as a key player on the Desert Swarm defense under Tomey and coordinator Duane Akina, who just left Arizona after another stint in Tucson and Larry MacDuff.