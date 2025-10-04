Arizona Does Exactly As Expected Beating Oklahoma State

Arizona controlled the game throughout and won 41-13 over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Noah Fifita completed 28 passes in 38 attempts for 376 yards, a career record-tying five touchdowns and one interception and the defense held Oklahoma State to 158 total yards.

The margin of victory for Arizona should have been greater. Arizona did not allow a TD on defense for the third time in five 2025 games. Oklahoma State scored its only TD on a 55-yard interception return for a score off of Arizona backup quarterback Braedyn Locke.

Fifita fumbled in the third quarter at the Oklahoma State one yardline, which was recovered by the Cowboys to prevent another Arizona TD. Three Arizona WRs had five receptions and five had over 50 yards receiving as Fifita spread the ball to his receivers.

Arizona gained 478 yards on Saturday, but had 33 carries for 45 yards rushing. The rushing yards were hindered when Arizona absorbed a 24-yard loss when Kae'na Decambra recovered an Ismail Mahdi fumble.

Arizona was dominant, running 76 plays to 59 for Oklahoma State and holding the ball for 34:30, but was uneven at times. The three turnovers hindered Arizona offensively at times. Arizona was dominant defensively throughout the game.

Oklahoma State averaged 2.7 yards per play, committed two turnovers and was three for 17 on third down. Arizona had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks as the aggressive system run by Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez worked to near perfection against an undermanned Oklahoma State team.

Linebacker Max Harris led Arizona with seven tackles, one quarterback hurry, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and Jay'Vion Cole had an interception for the Wildcats. Twelve Arizona players combined for the 11 TFLs.

Tre Spivey had two TD receptions for three in the past two games for Arizona and Chris Hunter, Javin Whatley and Luke Wysong also reached the end zone for Arizona on Saturday. Ten Arizona players caught passes from Fifita and Locke on Saturday.

Arizona has four wins in its first five 2025 games to match its 2024 victory total. The Wildcats need two more wins to become bowl eligible. The heart of the Big XII schedule begins next week with BYU at home. Arizona State, BYU and Cincinnati lead the Big XII with 2-0 records.