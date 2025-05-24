Arizona dominates West Virginia advancing to Big XII Championship Game

Mason White hit two home runs and drove in six runs and Raul Garayzar pitched six shutout innings as Arizona earned a 10-1 win over West Virginia in the Big XII Tournament semifinals. Arizona will play the winner of the second semifinal on Friday night between Kansas and TCU.

White got Arizona started with a solo HR in the top of the first inning. White had four hits in four at-bats with the two HRs, an RBI single, a run-scoring double, two walks, four runs scored and six runs batted in. The top four batters in the Arizona order and five out of the top six had multiple hits for the Wildcats on Friday.

Leadoff hitter Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton, White and cleanup hitter Adonys Guzman combined for 10 hits in 18 at-bats, walked three times, drove in 11 runs and scored 10. Guzman had three hits in five at-bats with two RBIs.

Garayzar pitched six innings, allowed six hits and two walks with six strikeouts and no runs to nearly eliminate any chance for West Virginia to make a comeback. Arizona scored one run in the first, one in the third, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to take a 10-0 lead.

The biggest hit of the game for Arizona was a three-run HR by White in the fifth that extended the lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Arizona finished with 17 hits and six walks. West Virginia did not have a runner in scoring position until they scored their only run of the game in the seventh inning.

Sam White, Armani Guzman and Logan Sauve each had two hits for West Virginia. Arizona beat Big XII regular season champion three times in four games this season. The Big XII Championship game will have first pitch at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN+ on Saturday.