Arizona drops significantly in both polls after Duke loss
Arizona is 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday. The Wildcats dropped seven spots in the AP Top 25 and six in the week four coaches poll. Arizona previously dropped eight and nine spots in the week three poll following its November 15 loss at Wisconsin.
Arizona and Baylor are the only teams in the AP Top 25 with two losses. The Wildcats received 154 points in the AP Top 25. Mississippi who is 5-0 is one spot ahead of Arizona in the AP Top 25 with 180 points. Mississippi State who is also 5-0 is 25th in the AP Top 25 with 86 points.
Arizona received 76 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller and Xavier who are 5-0 are one spot ahead of the Wildcats as the 22nd-ranked team in the coaches poll with 85 points. Mississippi is one spot below Arizona with 73 points in the coaches poll.
Arizona is one of six Big XII teams in the AP Top 25. Kansas is first, followed by fifth-ranked Iowa State, number six Houston, 16th-ranked Baylor and 17th-ranked Cincinnati. Kansas, Iowa State and Cincinnati are undefeated and Baylor and Houston have one loss. Duke moved up to 11th and 10th nationally and is at Kansas on Tuesday.
Arizona can improve its ranking this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Gonzaga who is third in the AP Top 25 and fourth in the USA Today Coaches poll and Indiana who is 14/15 are the only other ranked teams playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga and Indiana are on the other side of the eight-team bracket.
Arizona opens the B4A versus Davidson on Wednesday. Oklahoma or Providence will be the second game for Arizona. Providence received four points in the AP Top 25. UCLA who Arizona plays in Phoenix on December 14 was among the teams receiving votes in both polls.