Arizona Early National Signing Day 2025 secondary signees
Arizona signed two safeties and three cornerbacks on Wednesday during the first day of the Early National Signing Period on Wednesday. After injuries decimated the Arizona secondary in 2024, the Wildcats starting defensive backs in the season finale versus Arizona State all have eligibility remaining except safety Owen Goss.
All five of the Arizona defensive backs in the 2025 class are five-star players. Arizona has to replace Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes in the secondary. Maldonado and Stukes missed the second half of the 2024 season with season-ending injuries. Leading tackler, safety Dalton Johnson is eligible to return in 2025.
Arizona was 102nd nationally in 2024 allowing 239.0 passing yards per game, 117th with a 147.46 opponent passer rating, 107th with 22 touchdown passes allowed, 92nd with eight interceptions, 113th with 8.1 yards per attempt against and 107th with a 63.7 opponent passer rating.
As of now, Arizona has not announced any defensive coaching changes. Defensive Coordinator Duane Akina who has coached six Thorpe Award winners in his career as the best defensive back nationally is expected to return. Arizona has an opening for a new offensive coordinator.
Edwards is the 1,067th prospect, 98th CB and 159th player in Texas out of Forney, North Forney. Edwards had 42 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, three passes defended and one forced fumble as a senior in 2024. Edwards' brother and father, both named Mario played at Florida State and in the NFL.
Hinton is the 928th prospect, 79th CB and sixth player in Arizona from Chandler Hamilton. Arizona signed Hinton after he took official visits with the Wildcats, Arizona State, UCLA and USC. Hinton is a double-legacy with his father and uncle played at Arizona and he has been committed to Arizona since June.
Patmon is the 1,012th prospect, 87th safety and 150th player in Texas per the 247Sports composite rankings out of Del Valle. Patmon had 107 career tackles, 3.0 TFLs, three interceptions, 16 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, one forced and three blocked punts.
Brown is the 1,242nd prospect, 106th safety and 191st out of Big Lake, Reagan County in the 2025 class. At 6'4 and 190 pounds Brown provides Arizona with elite size at safety. Brown played quarterback and was an elite basketball player. Brown had 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL and four interceptions in 2024.
Griffin is the top-ranked 2025 Arizona signee in the secondary and brings exceptional speed as the Texas 110-meter hurdle champion as a junior. The 247Sports composite rankings have Griffin as the 725th prospect, 64th CB and 107th player in Texas out of Lago Vista. Griffin was primarily an offensive player in high school.
If Akina remains as the Arizona defensive coordinator, the secondary should continue to develop. Defensive backs Jack Lutrell and Genesis Smith developed during the second half of the season for Arizona. Arizona is expected to lose CB Tacario Davis to the 2025 NFL Draft.