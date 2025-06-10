The early odds are out for Arizona versus Coastal Carolina and for who will win the 2025 College World Series.

Arizona is sixth among the eight teams in the College World Series and third among the four teams in its half of the bracket in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the 2025 National Championship. Coastal Carolina is favored over Arizona in the first game of the 2025 College World Series on Friday.

Arizona is +286 and Coastal Carolina is -245 on the money line per the FanDuel Sportsbook in the first game of the 2025 College World Series scheduled for Friday at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time. No spread has been set for the run differential or over/under as of Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona is +1400 to win the College World Series. Coastal Carolina and Oregon State are tied for third at +650 to win the College World Series and are the co-favorites in Arizona's half of the bracket. Louisville is below Arizona at +1600 to win the College World Series in the bracket that begins play on Friday.

Arkansas, who is the highest remaining seed at third nationally to begin the tournament, is a slight favorite to win the 2025 College World Series at +200. LSU, the sixth national seed, is second at +230. UCLA is +850 and Murray State is at +3500 in the lower half of the bracket.

Arizona, who enters the College World Series with 10 wins in its last 11 games, plays the hottest team in the country. Coastal Carolina enters the 2025 College World Series with 23 consecutive wins. Coastal Carolina won its own regional and the Auburn Super Regional to advance to the College World Series.

Louisville, who beat Arizona 13-1 in the third game of the 2025 season, is the only team in the 2025 College World Series the Wildcats have played this year. Arizona lost two out of three to Oregon State and swept UCLA in 2024 when they were all in the Pac-12.