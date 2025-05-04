Arizona earns 2nd consecutive comeback win over TCU

Arizona rallied from a 4-1 deficit to earn a 5-4 win to defeat TCU on Saturday night. The Wildcats rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat TCU 6-1 on Friday night. Arizona had a complete team effort on Saturday night with five different players scoring and six getting hits.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Gunner Geile scored on a Maddox Mihalakis ground out to shortstop. TCU tied the game in the fifth inning on a Karson Bowen single, took the lead on a wild pitch by Owen Kramkowski and extended the margin to 4-1 on a Sawyer Strosnider two-run triple.

Arizona began their comeback in the sixth inning with a Mathis Meurant double that scored Garen Caulfield. The Wildcats tied the game in the eighth inning when Mason White and Aaron Walton scored after TCU had a fielding and throwing error on the same play.

A pinch-hit sacrifice fly by Brendan Summerhill scored Tommy Splaine to give Arizona a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out in the top of the ninth, Bowen doubled, but pinch runner Sam Myers stopped at third base. Strosnider was the next batter and hit by a pitch on a 3-2 count to load the bases.

never out of the fight 😤 pic.twitter.com/60DJUqchFV — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 4, 2025

Casey Hintz, who came in after a leadoff single by Anthony Silva for TCU, struck out Cole Kramer to end the game with the bases loaded. Arizona starter Collin McKinney and relievers Raul Garayzar and Hintz combined to strike out 11 TCU batters.

Garayzar kept Arizona in the game in relief of McKinney, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts and playing a significant role in the Arizona comeback. Hintz pitched 0.2 inning, allowing one hit without a walk and the game-winning strikeout. Arizona and TCU will play at noon Mountain Standard Time on Sunday.