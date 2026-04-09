Arizona earns a critical midweek run-rule win over New Mexico State

Arizona hopefully built some momentum with a 13-3 run-rule win over New Mexico State in seven innings on Wednesday night. The Wildcats had six losses in their previous seven games entering the Wednesday game against the Aggies. Arizona broke the game open with a nine-run sixth inning.

Carson McEntire opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to put Arizona ahead. New Mexico State scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth to get on the board. Tony Lira drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth inning to get Arizona its four-run lead back.

The nine-run sixth inning came without a home run and only two doubles. Five Arizona players finished with multiple hits and runs batted in, led by Jackson Forbes. Forbes had three hits, three runs scored and two runs batted in. McEntire and Maddox Mihalakis each scored two runs.

Arizona used a bullpen day with X different pitchers throwing for the Wildcats. Collin McKinney started and retired all six batters he faced with two strikeouts. Corey Kling retired all three batters in the second inning before Steve Solorzano doubled for New Mexico State and scored on the wild pitch.

New Mexico State added two more runs in the top of the seventh. Boston Vest had an RBI single, followed by an Aidan Lombardi run-scoring single. No one for New Mexico State had more than one run, hit, or RBI. New Mexico State used seven different pitchers.

Arizona plays a three-game series at TCU, attempting to get out of last place in the Big XII with three wins and nine losses in conference games, tied with Houston. In a battle of the Cougars, Houston hosts BYU for a three-game series this weekend from Thursday through Saturday.