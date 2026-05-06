Arizona earns Big XII Player and Co-Defensive Player of the Year awards

Sydney Stewart is the 2026 Big XII Player of the Year, Regan Shockey the conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and nine Arizona players were named to multiple all-conference teams on Wednesday. Arizona finished the 2025 regular season 35-15 overall and 16-8 in the Big XII, tied for second with Oklahoma State.

Stewart has a .429 batting average with 20 home runs, 76 runs batted in, a 1.034 slugging percentage, 41 walks, and a 1.607 OPS entering the Big XII Tournament. The senior catcher led the Big XII in slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS, RBIs and walks during the regular season.

Stewart hit .490 and with 13 HRs, 40 RBIs, a 1.314 slugging percentage, 27 walks, a .655 on base percentage, and a 1.969 OPS to lead the Big XII in conference games. Stewart led four Arizona players on the Big XII first-team.

Shockey shared the Big XII Defensive Player of the Year with Hailey Cripe of Kansas. Shockey had 109 putouts, nine assists and a .992 fielding percentage and did not commit an error in 54 chances during conference play. The DPOY from Shockey is the first for an Arizona player in the Big XII and the fifth conference DPOY overall.

𝐒𝐘𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐖 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑. 👑 @sydneyyystewart is the Big 12 Player of the Year following an outstanding senior campaign! pic.twitter.com/lMUOqC4uz2 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 6, 2026

First-team All-Big XII

Shortstop Tayler Biehl earned the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was named All-Big 12 first team. Biehl hit .364 with a .396 on-base percentage, .563 slugging percentage and .959 OPS. Defensively, Biehl had a .958 fielding percentage with eight errors in 189 chances.

𝐖𝐄'𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 💥@ReganShockey25 is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after going perfect during Big 12 play in centerfield! pic.twitter.com/f8xgn5IUEz — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 6, 2026

Grace Jenkins was named first-team all Big XII after hitting .328, with a .371 on-base percentage, .672 slugging percentage, a 1.123 OPS, 11 home runs and 57 RBIs. Jenkins earned first-team All-Big XII after transferring to Arizona from Connecticut during the 2025 offseason.

Jalen Adams, Tele Jennings, and Sereniti Trice were named second-team All-Big XII. Shockey and Serenti Trice were named to the All-Conference Defensive team, with Rylie Holder and Kez Lucas earning spots on the All-Freshman team.