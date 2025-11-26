Arizona earns CFP ranking for 1st time since 2023 setting up showdown with ASU

Arizona is 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night. It is the first time that Arizona has been in the CFP rankings since being 14th in 2023. Arizona State is 21st in the CFP rankings, setting up the first time the Territorial Cup will feature two ranked teams since 2014.

Arizona has recovered from two consecutive heartbreaking losses with four straight wins. Arizona earned its biggest win in 2025 during the four-game winning streak at then number 22 Cincinnati on November 22. Only one of Arizona's three losses was decisive.

BYU beat Arizona 33-27 in double overtime on October 11 and the Wildcats lost a week later at Houston 31-28 on a walkoff field goal. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan has led a remarkable turnaround for Arizona after finishing 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the Big XII in 2024.

If not for the two one-score losses, Arizona would be firmly in the CFP rankings discussion for a postseason berth. The only decisive loss for Arizona in 2025 was 39-14 at Iowa State before the Cyclones incurred significant injuries.

Arizona is the fifth-highest-ranked Big XII team in the CFP rankings. Texas Tech is fifth in the CFP rankings, BYU is 11th, Utah is 13th and as previously mentioned, Arizona State is 21st. BYU is the only ranked CFP team Arizona has played during the 2025 season.

The Wildcats have a chance to even their record against CFP-ranked teams against the Sun Devils on Saturday. FanDuel Sportsbook favors Arizona by 1.5 points against Arizona State. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona State with a 51.4 percent chance to defeat Arizona.

Arizona has finished the season strong. A win at Arizona State and in the bowl game would allow Arizona to reach 10 victories in a season for the fifth time in program history and the second time in three years under two different coaches.